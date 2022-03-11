NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $21.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00265900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001792 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

