NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Up 5.3%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
