NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NFI Group stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 18,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

