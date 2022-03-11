NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.21. 1,889,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,236. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.72. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.59 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at C$123,186,895.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

