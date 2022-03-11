NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

TSE NFI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,236. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 167,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,418,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at C$111,142,976.58. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

