NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.21. 1,889,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,236. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.72. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 167,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.42 per share, with a total value of C$3,418,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,142,976.58. Insiders have bought 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

