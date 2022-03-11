NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.21. 1,889,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 366,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,186,895.86. In the last three months, insiders purchased 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.