NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.62

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.70, with a volume of 456890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 293.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

