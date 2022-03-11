NFT Alley (ALLEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,259.23

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $21,259.23 and $140,392.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

