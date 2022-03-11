Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.40

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.24, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,032,000 after buying an additional 88,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

