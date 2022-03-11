NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

