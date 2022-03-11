NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 162.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

