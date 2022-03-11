NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 90,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 60,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,089. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

