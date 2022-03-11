Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.29 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $1.22 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06605297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00274443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.00745335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00444468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00390837 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,650,920,662 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,670,662 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.