Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NDGPY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
