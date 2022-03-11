Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NDGPY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.