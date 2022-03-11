Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90% Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 1.12 $1.26 billion $5.74 3.49 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $9.05 billion 2.13 $777.41 million N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2019, it had 3,134 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and Vietnam. It also operates Chow Tai Fook North America, a business hub that engages in the wholesale of diamond jewellery brands, such as HEARTS ON FIRE and MÃMOIRE located in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

