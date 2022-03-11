Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nitches stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

