Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nitches stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)
