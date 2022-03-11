NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLSP stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

