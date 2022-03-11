Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRDXF. HSBC downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Nordex has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

