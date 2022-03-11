Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.88% of Nordic American Tankers worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 147,462 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 135,883 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $423.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

