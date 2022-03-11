Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Nordstrom worth $42,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

