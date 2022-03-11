Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $12.15. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 27,348 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $14,342,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

