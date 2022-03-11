Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

