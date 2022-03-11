NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.