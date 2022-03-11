Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.49. Approximately 33,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 50,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

