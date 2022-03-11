NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of NOV worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

