NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $20.93. NOV shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 56,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

