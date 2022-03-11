Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 5.3%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 72,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 53,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

