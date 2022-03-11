Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $16,456,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $6,613,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,130.3% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 228,378 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 586.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.