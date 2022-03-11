Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 267.9% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,030. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

