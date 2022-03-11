Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 375.9% in February

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.