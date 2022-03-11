Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 375.9% in February

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $301,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

