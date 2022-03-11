Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.94. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 716,654 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,988,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,551 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 440,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,167,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.