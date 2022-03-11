Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 275.0% in February

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,268,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,585. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.