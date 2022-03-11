Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE JMM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
