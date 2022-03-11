Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.40. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 30,453 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.