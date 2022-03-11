Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.40. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 30,453 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.