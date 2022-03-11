Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.40.

NVEI stock traded down C$2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.48. 151,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$74.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.89. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$54.47 and a twelve month high of C$180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

