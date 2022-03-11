nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $91,151,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $63,562,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in nVent Electric by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 906,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.