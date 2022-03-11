NXM 24-Hour Volume Hits $226,244.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.10 or 0.00222182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $575.29 million and approximately $226,244.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,883,603 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,612 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

