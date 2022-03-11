NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95,109 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $73,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 143.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $298,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $180.50 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.