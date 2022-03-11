O3Swap 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.98 or 0.06600867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.08 or 1.00104424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041537 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars.

