Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 5.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 5.09 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $3,298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

