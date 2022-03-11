OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) PT Lowered to CHF 12.90

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

