OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCANF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.