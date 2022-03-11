ODIN PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1,170.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.00 or 0.06586682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.72 or 1.00032364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041867 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

