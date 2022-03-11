Offshift (XFT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.57 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00019741 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $37.14 million and $1.57 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.82 or 0.99919800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00070994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

