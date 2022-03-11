Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 151,923,848 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.19. The company has a market cap of £15.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.
Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)
