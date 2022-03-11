OKCash (OK) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $826,839.73 and approximately $3,102.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.05 or 0.99877289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00071354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,520,037 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

