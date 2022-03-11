Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $128,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.61 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

