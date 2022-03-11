Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 186,436 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $636.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

