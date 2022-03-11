Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 65903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

